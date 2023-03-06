South Korean romance reality shows boom, but marriage no longer the end game

SEOUL - If South Korea’s big boom in dating and relationship reality TV shows is anything to go by, the country’s interest in romance has never been greater.

At least 20 such shows aired across the country’s cable TV networks and video streaming platforms last year, more than triple the number in 2021, according to a Reuters tally.

There’s a plethora of shows matchmaking young single people, but also, notably, a growing number highlighting South Korea’s increasing acceptance of non-traditional relationships that don’t revolve around marriage and starting a family.

“Living Together without Marriage”, for example, focuses on couples who have chosen not to tie the knot and “His Man” is one of two shows featuring LGBTQ people. Other shows throw the spotlight on divorced people searching for love again.

The trials and tribulations of dating and relationships - perennial fodder for TV content in most cultures - take on particular weight in South Korea.

Here, the popularity of marriage as well as enthusiasm towards parenthood have nosedived. Sharp gender inequality and the sky-high costs of rearing children are widely blamed.

Ms Kim Jin, chief producer of “Living Together without Marriage”, says the show, which premiered in January, does not intend to advocate unmarried cohabitation or discourage marriage, but spark debate.

“By showcasing these couples’ lifestyles and the reasons behind their decision, we wanted to bring the topic to the fore of society,” she told Reuters.

While official statistics on their numbers are not kept, unmarried couples living together no longer raise eyebrows in South Korea. That said, having kids outside of marriage is a step few Koreans would contemplate.

Whether to marry or not has been a source of tension for Mr Cho Sung-ho and Ms Lee Sang-mi, a couple of more than 10 years featured on the show.

For 32-year-old Ms Lee, a model, the decision to live together unmarried was a deliberate choice not to be bound by tradition. She’s not eager to have children, saying it would be “impossible in reality” to be a good mother and stay true to herself.

“I am most comfortable with how it is now, and don’t quite get why I should get married and have more obligations such as visiting both sets of parents in the holiday season,” Ms Lee said.

Mr Cho, also 32, still hopes for marriage and children, although the former K-pop idol turned YouTuber says he understands Ms Lee’s reluctance given that women usually bear the greater burden in child-rearing.

South Korean disaffection with marriage and having children is underscored by grim statistics: the number of newly married couples has slid 23 per cent in the past five years, and the country has the dubious distinction of having the world’s lowest fertility rate.