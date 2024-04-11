South Korean prime minister offers to resign after party defeat: Yonhap

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has offered to resign after his party was trounced in parliamentary elections on April 10. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SEOUL - South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has offered to resign, the Yonhap News Agency reported on April 11, after his party was trounced by the opposition in parliamentary elections and failed to win back a majority.

“Prime Minister Han expressed his intention to resign,” a senior presidential official told reporters, according to Yonhap, adding that a slew of senior president’s office officials were also planning to step down after the poll defeat, which leaves President Yoon Suk-yeol a lame duck.

Meanwhile, the leader of South Korea’s ruling party has resigned.

“I apologise to the people for failing to be chosen... I take full responsibility for the election results and step down from my position,” People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon told reporters.

This is a developing story. AFP

