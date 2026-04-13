South Korean president’s Holocaust remarks spark outcry from Israel and controversy at home

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said it was “disappointing” that Israel criticised his comments.

SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has sparked a diplomatic row with Israel and criticism at home after comparing Israeli military actions against Palestinians to the Holocaust in a post on social media platform X.

The controversy began on April 10 after Mr Lee said “wartime killings” by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were “no different from the Jewish massacre” by the Nazis in World War II, and reposted footage with a caption that said it showed Israeli troops had tortured and thrown a Palestinian from the roof of a building.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X on April 11 that Mr Lee “for some strange reason, chose to dig up a story from 2024”. It said the incident occurred during an IDF operation against what it called “terrorists” and had been thoroughly investigated.

The ministry accused Mr Lee, who had said that he needed to verify the footage, of the “trivialisation of the massacre of Jews on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel”, saying his remarks were “unacceptable and warrant strong condemnation”.

Israel marks Yom HaShoah on April 13 remembering the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis.

The Israeli military said in 2024 it was investigating the incident in the videos and described the actions as serious and not in keeping with its values.

The comments on April 10 are a rare instance of Mr Lee discussing international politics on social media and come as his government navigates a surge in energy prices following US and Israeli strikes against Iran. Tehran has closed the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic and South Korea is one of the world’s largest importers of oil and gas.

Mr Lee did not mention the Iran war in his posts but said that South Koreans were today feeling “immense pain and national hardship”.

The president later on April 11 said it was “disappointing” that Israel criticised his comments and that it was natural to feel sorry if someone was suffering.

South Korea’s foreign ministry later said it was regrettable Israel “misunderstood” Mr Lee’s remarks, which were about universal human rights.

Mr Lee’s comments also proved controversial at home.

South Korea’s conservative party hit out at Mr Lee for failing to speak more prudently and said he was showing double standards for his silence on human rights abuses in North Korea, while Mr Lee’s Democratic Party praised him for speaking out on the universal value of human dignity.

The mainstream Joongang Ilbo newspaper said on April 13 that Mr Lee would be well advised to recognise the weight of a president’s remarks and the risk of misunderstanding from unfiltered comments on social media, especially in sensitive global disputes. REUTERS