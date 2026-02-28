South Korean president to make state visit to Singapore, with trade and technology on the agenda

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

PM Lawrence Wong and South Korea President Lee Jae Myung during a state visit in Seoul on Nov 2, 2025. The South Korean leader will be hosted to lunch by PM Lawrence Wong.

SINGAPORE – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will make a state visit to Singapore from March 1 to 3, at the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam .

Mr Lee, who took office in June 2025, will receive a ceremonial welcome and make a courtesy call on President Tharman, who will host a state banquet in the South Korean leader’s honour.

The South Korean leader will also meet and be hosted to lunch by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on February 28.

During the visit, PM Wong and Mr Lee will witness the exchange of several memorandums of understanding to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, energy security, science and technology, intellectual property, environment, and public safety and security.

Mr Lee is accompanied on his visit by First Lady Kim Hea Kyung, as well as Cabinet ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, Mr Lee and the First Lady will have an orchid, the Vanda Lee Jae Myung Kim Hea Kyung, named in their honour.

Mr Lee’s visit comes four months after PM Wong’s first official trip to South Korea in November 2025, which followed the latter’s participation in the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Leaders’ Meeting held in the city of Gyeongju.

MFA said President Lee’s visit affirms the strong relations between Singapore and South Korea. It also “provides a timely opportunity for both sides to review the progress made in the Singapore-ROK Strategic Partnership since its establishment in November 2025”.

The two countries had upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership during PM Wong’s visit, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The Strategic Partnership sets a roadmap for deepening and expanding bilateral cooperation in existing and new areas, across the five pillars of political, security, and public sector cooperation; trade and economic cooperation; sustainability, the Green Economy and energy transition; advanced technology and research and development, and people-to-people exchange.

In a written press briefing released on Feb 27, South Korea’s presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung described Singapore as a regional hub for transportation, logistics, and finance “that plays a leading role in promoting the free trade order in the region”.

Through the visit, South Korea hopes to solidify existing cooperation with Singapore in trade, investment, and infrastructure in line with the upgraded relationship, while also expanding cooperation into promising future sectors such as AI and nuclear power, she said.

After Singapore, Mr Lee is slated to travel on to Manila, Philippines for a state visit from March 3 to 4.