South Korean President Moon Jae-in's support falls below 50% for first time

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell below 50 per cent for the first time, amid continuing debate about his economic policies.

A weekly Gallup Korea survey released on Friday (Sept 7) showed support for Mr Moon fell 4 percentage points to 49 per cent, the lowest mark since he took power in May last year. His disapproval rating rose to 42 per cent, compared with 38 per cent last week.

Respondents said they were dissatisfied with Mr Moon's inability to resolve stubborn economic issues, such as soaring home prices and weak job-market growth. Gallup interviewed 1,000 adults between Tuesday and Thursday.

The poll comes a day after Mr Moon's office announced that he would hold his third meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sept 18 in Pyongyang - the first such trip by a South Korean leader in 11 years.