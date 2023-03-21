South Korean police probing drug allegations by ex-president Chun Doo-hwan’s grandson

SEOUL – South Korean police are investigating drug allegations stirred up after a series of disclosures by a grandson of the late former president Chun Doo-hwan through social media.

The National Police Agency said on Monday it had partially verified claims made by Mr Chun Woo-won, the grandson, and that preparations were under way to open a formal investigation.

Police acquired a warrant for search and confiscation of Instagram for a closer look into the accusations.

The younger Mr Chun, who lives in New York City, posted photos of friends and family on social media while claiming that they had committed crimes, including use of narcotics and sexual misconduct.

He also divulged identifying information such as name, school, job and personal histories in the posts.

Mr Chun Doo-hwan, who died in November 2021, took power in a military coup and ruled as dictator of South Korea from 1980 to 1988.

He was widely criticised for his role in the 1980 Gwangju Massacre, for which he was handed a death sentence in 1996, though he was later pardoned.

Police have approached Instagram to verify the allegations levelled by the younger Mr Chun and to determine whether those accused are now in South Korea.

It would ask the overseas social media operator to cooperate with the investigation, police explained.

Police are also looking into the younger Mr Chun himself, after he live-streamed himself taking pills and using a vape pen.

In the video he refers to using cannabis, DMT, LSD and MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy.

The grandson later shows signs of hallucination and is visited by local police at the residence, apparently for causing a disturbance. The live stream ends as he is dragged outside by New York police.

South Korean police said an official in New York is checking facts about incidents involving the younger Mr Chun.

But police here said it is premature to consider extradition from the United States, as they had yet to confirm the facts.

Meanwhile, police denied any reports about allegations of the Chun family having a secret fund, also raised by the younger Mr Chun, but said that they are watching the case for developments. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK