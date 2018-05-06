South Korean police investigate Korean Air chairman's wife for allegedly bullying workers

SEOUL - South Korean police have begun a formal probe into allegations that the wife of Hanjin Group and Korean Air chairman Cho Yang Ho bullied workers several years ago, reported Yonhap news agency on Sunday (May 6).

Lee Myung Hee, 69, is accused of assaulting or abusing several workers at a hotel construction site in 2014.

Police launched the investigation into the case on Friday, after collecting related information for about two weeks.

Investigators plan to summon Lee for questioning, said Yonhap.

Her family has come under public criticism following allegations that her daughter, Cho Hyun Min, assaulted an employee of an advertising agency in March.

The former senior vice-president of South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air Lines was called in by police on Tuesday (May 1) on charges including business obstruction and assault. She has denied the allegations.

Cho Hyun Min is the sister of Cho Hyun Ah, who made global headlines in 2014 for forcing two Korean Air flight attendants to kneel and beg for forgiveness after she was served macadamia nuts in a bag rather than a bowl.