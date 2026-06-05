South Korean PM says ‘every measure’ will be taken to delve into ballot shortage

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

During the local and parliamentary by-elections on June 3, 14 polling stations in south-eastern Seoul ran out of ballot paper, causing delays in the voting.

– South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said on June 5 that all possible measures would be employed to investigate the ballot shortage that occurred in the June 3 local and parliamentary by-election.

“The National Election Commission’s ballot shortage incident cannot be overlooked. It is a grievous challenge against K-democracy,” Kim wrote on his X account.

“(I will) order all measures, including criminal investigation, to uncover the truth and hold (those responsible) accountable. If necessary, a parliamentary audit or special counsel investigation should be held to determine the facts and improve the system.”

On June 4, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said that concerned government bodies should “use all authority held by the administrative branch to clearly identify the cause of the incident”, and that those responsible should be held accountable.

Kim’s statement comes amid calls for a special counsel probe into the issue.

During the local and parliamentary by-elections on June 3, 14 polling stations in south-eastern Seoul ran out of ballot paper, causing delays in the voting.

Although the NEC allowed voting to continue at affected polling stations late into the night, the development was met with protests and claims of election rigging. Protesters had blocked election officials from removing ballot boxes until police intervened early on June 5. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK