South Korean opposition leader stabbed in Busan on Jan 2 returns to work

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is back at work, 15 days after he was stabbed during a visit to the south-eastern city of Busan, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Jan 17.

Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly in Seoul, he thanked those who helped with his recovery.

He also pledged to fulfil his responsibilities as the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party.

“I will do my best to fulfil the responsibilities given to me. I was able to come back to work thanks to so many people. Thank you,” he said.

Lee was stabbed in the neck on Jan 2 while he was touring the site of a proposed airport.

The attacker was a 60-year-old man who came forward on the pretext of asking for an autograph.

He later told the police he stabbed Lee because he did not want the politician to become president. Lee narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election.

After he was stabbed, Lee was taken to a hospital in Busan for emergency treatment. He was later airlifted to Seoul, where he underwent surgery.

On Jan 16, the state anti-corruption agency said it is investigating whether there was any favour involved in airlifting Lee, the Korea Times reported.