South Korean military’s solid fuel rocket test sparks UFO scare

Updated
8 min ago
Published
12 min ago

SEOUL – South Korea’s defence ministry said on Friday that the multiple, unidentified aircraft flying over the capital Seoul was a successful test of its solid-fuel space rocket, appeasing concerns that it could be aliens visiting Earth.

The test flight was a follow-up to another launch conducted on March 30, the ministry said.

It added that the launch was conducted to beef up national defence capabilities in areas like independent, space-based surveillance and reconnaissance.

The ministry also apologised for not warning the public in advance.

At around 6pm, strange rainbow-coloured lights were spotted in the sky across South Korea, including in Seoul and parts of Gangwon, Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong provinces.

The meandering path and colour of the rocket caused some witnesses to initially speculate it was an unidentified flying object, or UFO, until the ministry made an announcement.

South Korea launched a solid-fuel space rocket for the first time in March, as part of a project to develop civilian and military surveillance satellites.

It was the first test since South Korea and the United States agreed in 2021 to end restrictions on the country’s ballistic missile and rocket development. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

