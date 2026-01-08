South Korean man stabbed to death in India in fight with girlfriend

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL – A South Korean man in his 40s was fatally stabbed by his Indian girlfriend following a dispute at their apartment near New Delhi, local media reported.

According to Indian broadcaster NDTV and the Times of India, the incident occurred early on Jan 4 in Greater Noida, a satellite city in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the woman, in her 20s and originally from the north - eastern state of Manipur, attacked her partner multiple times with a knife when an argument over his refusal to stop drinking turned into a physical fight.

The woman later called her driver, who helped transport the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers arrested the suspect after receiving a report from hospital and placed her in custody.

During questioning, the woman told police that her boyfriend became violent when intoxicated, beating her nearly every day, and had threatened to kill her during the argument, according to investigators.

She denied having any intention to kill him.

Police said the couple had a history of frequent arguments, citing the driver’s testimony. The victim was working as an office employee in Greater Noida, the authorities said.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death, police added. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIAN NEWS NETWORK