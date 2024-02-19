South Korean man, seeking a dignified exit from pain, challenges local laws criminalising assisted death

SEOUL - Mr Lee Myung-shik, 63, is paralysed from the waist down as a result of acute myelitis, a condition he developed after retiring from his public service job in 2019.

Unable to perform basic bodily functions independently, he requires the constant use of a urinary catheter and the assistance of his daughter to manually remove stool from his rectum.

“Usually, when a person’s lower body is paralysed, they normally do not have any sensation from the affected parts, but it’s different in my case,” said Mr Lee, sitting in his wheelchair at his home on Jeju Island.

“Some nerves remain intact, causing me to continually experience excruciating pain. Painkillers don’t help. I just have to endure it,” he said.

What frustrated him most was that his life was not going to fade away anytime soon. He is not terminally ill.

The only way out, he determined after some time, was to get to Switzerland for physician-assisted suicide.

While going through the cumbersome task of preparing all the required documents in English for Dignitas, the Swiss non-profit group assisting people like him, he realised an insurmountable barrier: He could not travel to Zurich alone.

“If my daughter or someone accompanies me there, the person will be punished for aiding in suicide under the current Korean laws,” Mr Lee said.

So in December 2023, Mr Lee set out to challenge the local laws that do not allow for assisted death.

He filed a petition to the Constitutional Court to review the constitutionality of the laws that limit one’s right to die with dignity and penalise all forms of assisted suicide.

In January, the Constitutional Court deemed Mr Lee’s petition legitimate and initiated a review of his case. This marks the first time for the top court to examine the legality of preventing an individual’s voluntary choice to end their life.

While South Korea criminalises any form of assisted dying, at least 204 South Koreans, as of April 2023, have obtained membership for assisted dying facilities in Switzerland; Dignitas had 136 Korean members, Exit International had 55 and Lifecircle had 13, according to a report from local newspaper Seoul Shinmun.

At least 10 South Koreans so far have made the final journey to Switzerland to die at such clinics, the report said.

Mr Kim Young-in, who has been living with complex regional pain syndrome since 2013, joined Dignitas in 2020.

“Securing Dignitas’s approval (for the assisted dying process) brought me peace,” he said. “What I feared was not death, but the endless pain. Knowing I have the option to end this pain, even as soon as tomorrow, grants me the ability to live today in peace.”