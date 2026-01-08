South Korean leader turns to penguins in bid to meet Kim Jong Un

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has portrayed himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a pair of affectionate penguins in a social media post urging the despot to meet him.

Writing on social media platform X, Mr Lee said on Jan 7 that he hoped for the day that “the abnormal state of turmoil and hostility on the Korean peninsula will be overcome”.

“Go meet, Po Jae Myung and Po Jong Un,” a reference to Pororo the Little Penguin, a popular South Korean children’s animation featuring penguin characters.

One of South Korea’s most successful animated series, the programme’s creators outsourced some work in its initial production phase to North Korean studios in the early 2000s.

Since then, North Korea has repeatedly declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear state and its relations with the South have fallen to their worst levels in years.

Mr Lee’s predecessor, ousted in 2025 for a failed bid to suspend civilian rule, stands accused of having tried to provoke Pyongyang as a pretext for declaring military rule.

Mr Lee’s post came as he returned from a visit to China, where he pitched Beijing as a partner in bringing Pyongyang back to the negotiating table. AFP