South Korean lawmaker’s call to abolish ‘no-kids zones’ sparks controversy

SEOUL – A South Korean lawmaker’s call for the abolition of “no-kids zones” in certain restaurants and venues met a divided response from the public on Friday.

Representative Yong Hye-in of the Basic Income Party on Thursday claimed that many private restaurants and public venues adopt “no-kids” policies without reasonable grounds.

“Today, popular cafes and restaurants on Instagram and even public libraries have become ‘no-kids zones’,” Ms Yong said during a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, while carrying her 23-month-old son in her arms.

She added: “We must abolish these zones, starting with public venues. There are so many cases where these public venues adopt the rules with lack of reasonable grounds, including the National Library of Korea.”

Only visitors aged 16 and older can use the National Library of Korea to protect its materials from being stolen or damaged, according to the state-run library’s website. Visitors younger than 16 must file a separate application and receive permission from the library in order to enter.

Ms Yong also pointed to Japan’s “fast-track” policy where children and their parents are prioritised when entering public museums, galleries and parks as a solution to Korea’s low birthrate.

“What we want is a society that embraces not only the fast and the competent, but also the slow and the inexperienced. In order to overcome one of the lowest fertility rates in the world, we must overhaul the society that rejects children and the elderly,” she said.

But Ms Yong’s proposal received public backlash from critics saying that she missed the point of the “no-kids zones” in the first place.