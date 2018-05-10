South Korean Foreign Minister Kang to meet US Secretary of State Pompeo ahead of Trump-Moon summit

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's Foreign Minister will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the first time on Friday (May 11), with discussions expected to set the stage for a summit between their leaders later in May, her ministry said in a statement.

The minister, Ms Kang Kyung Wha, will report on the results of last month's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In, and discuss upcoming talks between the United States and North Korea, the ministry said.

US President Donald Trump and Mr Moon are scheduled to hold a summit in Washington on May 22, with Mr Trump expected to meet Mr Kim shortly after.