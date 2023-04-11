South Korean embassy joins Songkran fun in Thailand with traditional Thai dancing video

BANGKOK - A video clip showing South Korean Ambassador to Thailand, Mr Moon Seoung-hyun, doing the traditional “Ram Thai” dance with members of his staff went viral almost immediately.

It garnered more than 400,000 views in just four days on the Twitter and the Facebook page of the Korean Cultural Centre.

Many Thais commented that it was touching that the ambassador had taken the time to join the country in celebrating the country’s biggest festival.

These 2-minute videos delivered a congratulatory message wishing ‘Happy Songkran’ by a group ‘Ram Thai’ dancers with Songkran music featuring the ambassador and staff of the Korean embassy to Thailand.

In the video, Ambassador Moon poured water into the statue of the Buddha, following the Songkran tradition in Thailand.

Then, characters representing both countries including Korean traditional dancers, Khon masked dancers, Taekwondo and Muay Thai players appeared and danced the ‘Ram Thai’ together.

The end credits featured scenes such as staff practising the ‘Ram Thai’ and the water gun battle between the ambassador and the minister, also caught viewers’ eyes.

Through hundreds of comments, many Thais mentioned that the clip showed the warm bilateral ties between both countries as they commended that the Korean ambassador and staff respected the Thai culture.

The commentators also hoped that this great relationship between the two countries last for a long time.

Some people also mentioned that the group looked “cute” dancing the traditional dance.

Ambassador Moon said, “On the occasion of Songkran, it was great to have this opportunity to practice Ram Thai with the staff and wish for the development of Thailand and the happiness of the Thais.”

He added: “Through this video, I hope that Koreans will be able to visit Thailand with interest in Songkran and Thailand’s various cultures.”

The Embassy and the Centre hosted various events to celebrate the 65th diplomatic anniversary between South Korea and Thailand.

This included an exhibition to promote holding the 2030 World Expo in Busan and promoting Busan tourism from 26 April, as well as the opening ceremony of Korea-Thailand Friendship Trail in Khao Yai National Park. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK