South Korean cult JMS raided over religious leader’s alleged sex crimes

SEOUL - Prosecutors and police on Thursday raided the compound of a religious group led by Jeong Myeong-seok, who is facing fresh allegations of sex crimes raised by the Netflix documentary series titled, “In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal”.

The South Chungcheong Provincial Police deployed 120 investigators to the compound, which houses a training centre and the residence of the leader of the organisation, located in Wolmyeong-dong, Geumsan-gun, South Chungcheong Province.

Jesus Morning Star, or JMS for short, is a scandal-ridden religious movement organisation based in Korea and led by Jeong, who has reportedly claimed himself to be the “messiah”.

The allegations about Jeong and JMS resurfaced after the Netflix documentary series shed light on the group and their misconduct.

The series accuses the group of brainwashing believers, and Jeong of raping female followers.