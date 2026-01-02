South Korean court issues fresh arrest warrant for former president Yoon

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Former president Yoon Suk Yeol became the South Korea's first sitting president to be taken into custody when he was detained in January 2025 after resisting arrest for weeks, using his presidential security detail to thwart law enforcement.

– A South Korean court issued a fresh arrest warrant for former president Yoon Suk Yeol on Jan 2 , extending his detention as he faces charges linked to his 2024 attempt to impose martial law .

Prosecutors indicted Yoon in November on several charges of aiding the enemy, alleging he ordered drone flights over North Korea to strengthen his effort to declare military rule.

The arrest warrant in that case was due to expire on Jan 18, but the Jan 2 order extends it by a maximum of six months.

“The warrant was issued under concerns he could destroy evidence,” an official from the Seoul Central District Court told AFP.

Yoon has been in custody for months while several criminal trials take place.

He briefly suspended civilian rule in South Korea on Dec 3, 2024, prompting massive protests and a showdown in Parliament. He was officially removed from office in April .

He was released on procedural grounds in March while his insurrection trial continued, but was detained again in July over concerns that he might destroy evidence related to that case.

Prosecutors are also seeking a 10-year prison term for Yoon on obstruction of justice charges. A Seoul court is expected to deliver a verdict on Jan 16. AFP