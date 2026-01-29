South Korean children starting to gamble earlier: Survey

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The survey of 34,779 students found that 20.9 per cent had witnessed gambling – more than double the level in 2025.

– Youth gambling in Seoul is rising sharply, with more students encountering or engaging in online betting, according to new survey results released by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Jan 28 .

The share of students who had gambled themselves increased to 2.1 per cent from 1.5 per cent. Most cases involved online platforms, with smartphones serving as the primary device.

Peer influence was the most common entry point, followed by exposure to digital advertisements. The starting age has continued to fall, with fifth graders reporting the highest rate of first-time gambling.

Police said a small portion of respondents obtained gambling funds through extortion, scams or school violence, indicating a link to secondary offences.

About 14 per cent of those who gambled said they had incurred debt, some through informal or illegal channels.

The findings reflect growing pressure on schools and local education offices, which are being asked to manage a wider range of digital risks affecting students.

Officials said the rise in online gambling adds to existing concerns around mental health, classroom safety and the broader influence of social media.

Police plan to run a coordinated prevention and monitoring campaign from February through April, working with the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education to block illegal gambling sites, track suspicious accounts and expand counselling services for minors.

School police officers will also provide targeted prevention programmes once the new semester begins. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK