South Korean airlines cut flights to China amid lukewarm demand

SEOUL – South Korean airlines have decided to downsize the number of routes between South Korea and China during the summer peak season, following less-than-expected passenger demand for travelling between the two countries, according to industry sources, on June 25.

National carrier Korean Air said it will stop the operation of routes between Gimpo International Airport and Beijing from Aug 1 to Oct 28, while its routes connecting Incheon Airport and Xian will also be suspended from Aug 9 to Oct 28.

The nation’s second-largest carrier, Asiana Airlines, also said it has suspended flights on the Incheon-Xian route since June 20.

The airline is considering reducing flights between Gimpo and Beijing from July 6. The Incheon-Shenzhen route will also be suspended starting July 8. All three routes are set to resume operations on Oct 28.

The suspension of major flight routes comes as the number of Chinese passengers flying into South Korea decreased over the past few years, and demand from South Koreans to travel to China has also plunged, amid worsening relations between the two countries.

According to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the number of passengers flying into South Korea from China in the January-May period stood at 1.2 million, which was 60 per cent of the number logged during the same period in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, at 1.99 million.

The number of Koreans flying to China also decreased, with the proportion of South Korean passengers on flights to China falling from 15.5 per cent to 5 per cent over the past three years.

The dwindling number of Chinese passengers flying into South Korea is majorly attributed to China’s continued ban on group tourism to South Korea.

In February, China resumed the issuance of visas that had been suspended for nearly three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, among countries China allowed for its citizens to travel in groups, South Korea was excluded, along with Australia, Germany, Japan and the United States.

The move has been interpreted as retaliation against the South Korean government’s decision in February to restrict visa issuance for inbound travellers from China, citing the risk of the spread of Covid-19. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK