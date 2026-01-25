South Korea withdraws budget minister nominee after range of allegations

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL – South Korea’s president has withdrawn his nomination of Ms Lee Hye-hoon to head the country’s newly created budget ministry after she was accused of unlawful real estate investments and mistreating staff.

The plan to appoint the former conservative party lawmaker was viewed as an attempt by President Lee Jae Myung to promote national unity with some cross-party appointments. Mr Lee’s liberal government was elected after his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted in 2025 following a brief imposition of martial law.

Mr Woo Sang-ho, a presidential secretary, said in a televised address on Jan 25 that Ms Lee Hye-hoon had not lived up to the people’s expectations.

At Ms Lee’s confirmation hearing on Jan 23, the three-term lawmaker argued that her family had not taken advantage of the country’s apartment investment system, but agreed that she had often been out of line in how she had once treated her staff.

“I once again apologise to everyone hurt by my immature words and actions,” Ms Lee said.

The budget ministry said its acting vice-minister Lim Ki-Keun will lead policy meetings for the time being.

Mr Woo said the search for a suitable candidate to lead the budget ministry could again involve people from the conservative party. REUTERS