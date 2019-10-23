South Korea warns against 'grave threat' from liquid e-cigarettes

Countries around the world have been pulling electronic cigarette products from markets and restricting advertising as vaping faces increased scrutiny.
Countries around the world have been pulling electronic cigarette products from markets and restricting advertising as vaping faces increased scrutiny.
SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's health minister on Wednesday (Oct 23) "strongly advised" the public to stop using liquid e-cigarettes as growing health concerns fuel a global backlash against vaping.

"The current situation is considered a grave threat to public health," South Korea's health minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing, citing cases of lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use in the United States.

Mr Park said the government would expedite its own studies to determine if there was a scientific basis to ban sales of liquid e-cigarettes.

US health officials have so far reported 33 deaths and 1,479 confirmed and probable cases from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping.

A case of a South Korean e-cigarette user with pneumonia was reported this month, the health ministry said.

The US has announced plans to remove flavoured e-cigarettes from stores, citing alarming growth in teenage use of the products. India also discontinued the sale of e-cigarettes in September.

South Korea's health ministry has vowed to tighten regulations on vaping products such as strengthening customs procedures for imported liquid of e-cigarettes.

Following the government's decision, the Korea office of US e-cigarette maker Juul Labs said in a statement that its products had no harmful substances. Juul began sales in South Korea in May.

 

E-cigarettes - both liquid and the heat-not-burn types - are widely available in South Korea, accounting for 13 per cent of its tobacco market by sales as of June, according to government data.

