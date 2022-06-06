South Korea, US test-fire missiles after North Korea launches: Media

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - South Korea and the US test-fired eight missiles in response to launches by North Korea Sunday (June 5), Yonhap reported.

The ground-to-ground Army Tactical Missile System missiles were fired into the east sea of the Korean Peninsula from 4.45am local time for about 10 minutes, Yonhap reported Monday, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

North Korea had fired eight short-range ballistic missiles, pushing it to a record number of launches in a single year under Mr Kim Jong Un, who appears ready to further ratchet up tensions with his first test of a nuclear device since 2017.

This is a developing story.