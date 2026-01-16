Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korea to set up AI-assisted fire response system

A firefighter works at the scene of a fire at Guryong village, the last shantytown in the Gangnam district, in Seoul, South Korea, January 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Other plans include adopting protective gear for the firefighters, such as carbon fibre helmets and powered exoskeletons.

SEOUL – The 119 emergency response system plans to utilise artificial intelligence (AI) to find the most optimal routes to deploy firefighters and equipment, the National Fire Agency said on Jan 16.

According to the agency’s plan, a database of the firefighting capacities in the region will be established and utilised in the response to emergencies. This will allow the commanding officer to deploy the closest fire trucks to the site, regardless of which region the report was submitted to.

The current response system is based on jurisdiction, with the fire authorities in the region where the report was submitted being the first responders.

Real-time information collected by drones and other equipment will provide the control centre with the estimated route of the flames, along with recommendations for dispatching the resources needed to effectively extinguish the fire.

The agency said AI will be used to detect fires involving batteries of electric cars, which have been increasing.

Other plans include adopting protective gear for the firefighters, such as imaging cameras, carbon fibre helmets and powered exoskeletons.

“The emergency response system will be transformed into a scientific one based on data and AI, rather than the previous method of relying on experience (of the officials),” acting National Fire Agency chief Kim Seung-ryong said.

“We will promptly push for these goals to ensure that the state-of-the-art technology protects the safety of our rescue workers and safeguards the people.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

