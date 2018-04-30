South Korea to remove loudspeakers along border with North Korea

SEOUL (REUTERS) - In initial small steps towards reconciliation, South Korea said on Monday (April 30) that it would remove loudspeakers that blared propaganda across the border.

The move comes after last Friday's historic summit at which South Korean President Moon Jae In and the North's leader Kim Jong Un agreed to end hostilities and work towards "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula.

South Korea turned off the loudspeakers that broadcast a mixture of news, Korean pop songs and criticism of the North Korean regime as a goodwill gesture ahead of the summit. It will begin removing the speakers on Tuesday.

"We see this as the easiest first step to build military trust," South Korean defence ministry spokesman Choi Hyun Soo said.

"We are expecting the North's implementation."

The feel-good summit has boosted South Koreans' trust in North Korea, a poll on Monday showed, even though the meeting's final declaration leaves many questions unanswered, particularly what "denuclearisation" means or how that will be achieved.

Much now hinges on Mr Kim's upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump, who said the meeting could happen over the next three to four weeks.

Any deal with the United States will require that North Korea demonstrate irreversible steps to shutting down its nuclear weapons programme, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

A flurry of diplomacy is unfolding in the lead-up to that meeting, with China saying it will send the government's top diplomat Wang Yi to visit North Korea on Wednesday and Thursday this week. China is the North's main ally.

And over the weekend, South Korea's spy chief visited Tokyo to brief Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Last Friday's summit, where Mr Kim and Mr Moon were seen on live TV smiling and even hugging, gave many South Koreans their first extended chance to see Mr Kim in person, and many were struck by a self-deprecating and witty side they had never seen.

A survey taken last Friday by Realmeter showing 64.7 per cent believe the North will denuclearise and keep peace on the Korean peninsula. When asked if they trusted North Korea before the summit, only 14.7 per cent said they did. Some 28.3 percent said they still do not trust Pyongyang. The results were released on Monday.

President Moon, meanwhile, has seen his approval rating rise to 70 per cent, its highest since mid-January, the research agency said.

Mr Kim also told Mr Moon during the summit he would soon invite experts and journalists from the United States and South Korea when the country dismantles its Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, the Blue House said on Sunday.

North Korea has conducted all six of its nuclear tests at the site, a series of tunnels dug into the mountains in the northeastern part of the country. Some experts and researchers have speculated that the most recent - and by far largest - blast in September had rendered the entire site unusable.

But Mr Kim said there were two additional, larger tunnels that remain "in very good condition" beyond the existing one, which experts believe may have collapsed.

Fulfilling another pledge made at last Friday's summit in the border village of Panmunjom, North Korea will shift its time zone 30 minutes earlier to align with South Korea starting from May 5.

North Korean state media KCNA said the decision came after Mr Kim found it"a painful wrench" to see two clocks showing different Pyongyang and Seoul times on a wall at the summit venue.

The northern time zone was created in 2015 to mark the 70th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese rule after World War II.

South Korea and Japan are in the same time zone, nine hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time.

"It is not an abstract meaning that the north and the south become one, but it is just a process in which the north and the south turn their different and separated things into the same and single ones," Mr Kim said, according to the KCNA report.