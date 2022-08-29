South Korea to raise concerns about EV credits, battery sourcing in US visit

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korean officials will meet US counterparts this week to express "concerns" about the Inflation Reduction Act, which restricts who can receive US subsidies for the production of electric vehicles and where firms can source battery materials.

President Joe Biden signed into law this month a US$430 billion (S$601 billion) Bill, seen as the biggest climate package in US history.

The law requires that EVs be assembled in North America to qualify for tax credits, ending subsidies for several EV models, and that a percentage of critical minerals used in batteries come from the United States or an American free-trade partner.

Automakers like Hyundai Motor face short-term competitive disadvantage to manufacturers of EVs that receive tax credits in the United States, while industry sources said Korean battery makers must make changes to mineral sourcing routes, which could affect cost adversely.

South Korean officials are expected to tell counterparts from the US Trade Representative's office and the US Treasury that the new law may violate trade norms such as the US-South Korea free trade agreement and the WTO agreement, the industry ministry said.

Korean automakers will consider adjusting production plans to prioritise the construction of US plants for example, the ministry said, while battery makers will seek to diversify where they source minerals from.

Under new rules to kick in next year, at least 40 per cent of the monetary value of the critical minerals in batteries will need to come from the United States or an American free-trade partner, with that proportion rising to 80 per cent by 2027.

Globally, the treatment of some 58 per cent of lithium, 64 per cent of cobalt and 70 per cent of graphite goes through China, according to ministry data.

The new rules are a major complication for battery makers LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On and Samsung SDI, battery industry sources said.

South Korea's LGES supplies Tesla and General Motors, while SK On and Samsung SDI supply Ford Motor and Volkswagen among others. The three battery makers together command more than a quarter of the global EV battery market, according to SNE Research.

"It's become a huge headache ... Automaker clients said they didn't expect this new law would take effect this soon," said a South Korean battery industry source.

A second South Korean battery industry source said the government needed to ask for the United States to delay the battery sourcing rule as it was going to take a long time to verify where all the components and minerals came from, let alone make any changes to sourcing.

"We don't have many options other than asking the United States to alleviate the battery component and mineral rules and to delay the actual implementation," said the second source.