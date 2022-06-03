South Korea to lift quarantine for non-vaccinated arrivals, keeps PCR test requirement

Any aviation regulations imposed at Incheon International Airport will be lifted from June 8. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
Published
10 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's prime minister on Friday (June 3) said the country will lift its quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals without Covid-19 vaccination from June 8 and also start lifting aviation regulations imposed for international flights.

However, the government will maintain the requirement of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result prior to entry and a PCR test within 72 hours after arrival.

"While there was a 7-day quarantine obligation for non-vaccinated foreign arrivals until now, such requirement will be eliminated from June 8 regardless of their vaccination status," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told a pandemic response meeting, adding the country's Covid-19 situation had stabilised.

Mr Han said any aviation regulations imposed at Incheon International Airport will be lifted from June 8 to ensure that flights can operate in a timely manner, as current restrictions on flights and flight operation times have caused inconveniences such as lack of tickets and rising prices.

