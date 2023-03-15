South Korea to lift mask mandate for public transport on March 20

SEOUL - South Korea will lift the mask mandate for public transportation from Monday, ending the Covid-19 preventative measure imposed since 2020, the government announced on Wednesday.

“The government will now lift the mask mandate on public transportation, including the bus and subway, on March 20,” Vice-Interior Minister Han Chang-seob said during a government Covid-19 response meeting.

The types of public transportation where people are no longer required to wear masks include public buses, school buses, the subway, KTX bullet trains, taxis and airplanes.

Mandatory mask rules have been in place for public transportation since early 2020, though the current mandate was introduced in October that year.

The rule mandating face masks on mass transit systems is one of the last-remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the country.

The outdoor mask mandate was lifted in May 2022, followed by the indoor mask mandate ending in January.

The decision came as South Korea’s new Covid-19 cases continue a downward trend.

The country reported 11,899 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, down by about 900 from the same day the previous week.

“Since the adjustment of mask-wearing requirements on Jan 30, the virus situation has been in stable condition, registering a 38 per cent fall in the average daily virus infections and a 55 per cent fall in new seriously ill patients,” Mr Han said.

“However, the government strongly recommends wearing masks for those people with symptoms or high-risk groups during the rush hour.”

Wearing masks in pharmacies at open public spaces such as inside train stations and discount stores will also be lifted.

The mandate will remain for people at medical institutions, general pharmacies and other vulnerable facilities.