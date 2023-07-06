South Korea to issue assessment of Japan's Fukushima discharge plan on Friday

The International Atomic Energy Agency has approved Japan’s plans to release treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant into the ocean. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL – South Korea will announce on Friday its own assessment of Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant into the ocean, a senior government official said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency approved Japan’s plans on Tuesday, saying they were consistent with global safety standards and would have “negligible radiological impact to people and the environment”.

Mr Park Ku-yeon, a vice-ministerial official at South Korea’s Office for Government Policy Coordination, said: “We are currently at the final stage... and will be able to explain the results at (Friday’s) daily briefing.”

The administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol has faced a tricky line responding to the issue, given improving relations with Japan even as the risk of a broader consumer backlash persists.

Some consumers have been snapping up sea salt ahead of the planned release of the treated water. REUTERS

