South Korea to expand rollout of second Covid-19 booster shot to people over 60

South Korea had previously begun providing second booster shots to high-risk groups. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
41 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's health ministry on Wednesday (April 13) said it will administer a second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for people aged 60 and older, as the country continues its battle against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"The government plans to expand the fourth round of vaccination to those aged 60 and older," Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol told a meeting, adding the infection rate in the age group has continued to rise to stand above 20 per cent.

The country had previously begun providing second booster shots to high-risk groups, including those in nursing homes, as a surge in Omicron infections drove cases and deaths to record highs in recent months.

Further details of the plan will be unveiled at a news conference later in the day, Kwon said.

Tuesday's government data showed 316,608 people have received the second booster shot so far, with around 33 million people - 64.2 per cent of the total population - having received the first booster shot.

South Korea reported 195,419 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday midnight, bringing the country's total tally to 15,830,644 infections and 20,034 deaths.

The health ministry also said it will announce any amendments to the current social distancing rules on Friday.

More On This Topic
South Korea to start giving fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccine by month-end
Those eligible should get 4th vaccine dose for protection against severe illness: Experts
Related Stories
Omicron XE 'on its way to Malaysia': What you need to know
What happens when Covid-19 becomes endemic?
Catch flights, not Covid-19: What should be in your bag for your trip
New Covid-19 rules kick in: Timeline of S'pore's measures over the last 2 years
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips
Hit harder by Covid-19 than other people? It's often to do with your genes, say experts
What are long Covid-19 symptoms and when should you seek help
Experts see China stuck in a slowly evolving Covid-Zero loop
World moves from shortages to possible glut of Covid-19 vaccines
Why do some people never get Covid-19?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top