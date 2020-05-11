South Korea to delay return to school by 1 more week due to concerns over cluster infection

SEOUL (XINHUA) - South Korea decided on Monday (May 11) to delay pupils' return to school by one more week on rising worry about a cluster infection from clubs at the neighborhood of Itaewon in the capital Seoul.

According to the education ministry, high school seniors were originally scheduled to go back to school for classes beginning Wednesday (May 13), but that has been postponed by one more week to May 20.

High school second graders and junior high school third graders as well as first and second graders of elementary school will return to school from May 27, while high school first graders and junior high school second graders along with third and fourth graders of primary school will go back to school from June 3.

Junior high school first graders and the fifth and sixth graders of primary school will return to school from June 8.

The country began this year's new school year with online classes from April 9 in a gradual manner.

The delayed school reopening came amid growing concern about the Itaewon cluster infection that have caused a total of 86 confirmed Covid-19 cases nationwide as of midday Monday local time.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 35 more cases of the Covid-19 for the past 24 hours.

The daily caseload hit the bottom at two on May 6, but it began to rise from 12 on Friday to 18 on Saturday and 34 on Sunday, due to the cluster infection.

The cluster infection is believed to have started from a 29-year-old man from Yongin city, south-east of Seoul, who travelled to the capital and visited a total of five clubs and bars in Itaewon from the night of May 1 to the early hours of May 2. He tested positive and was admitted to a hospital in the morning of May 6.

At least 5,517 people were believed to have visited the clubs and bars, to which the 29-year-old went.

Of the total, 2,456 took tests for the virus, along with 621 who came in contact with the clubbers.