South Korea to decide on ex-president Park Geun-hye's prison suspension

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - South Korean prosecutors will likely decide this week whether to temporarily suspend the imprisonment of former President Park Geun-hye, Yonhap news agency reported Sunday (April 21).

Park has complained about "searing" back pain and other health problems, according to the report. An unnamed prosecution official told Yonhap that the decision could be made "within this week" whether to grant her request for temporary release.

A seven-member panel of prosecutors and other experts will review the case and make a recommendation to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which will make the final decision.

Park's prison sentence for corruption was extended to 25 years by the Seoul High Court in August.

She was convicted following her 2017 impeachment on charges of bribery and allowing a confidante to meddle in state affairs. The political scandal prompted mass demonstrations by South Koreans seeking her ouster.