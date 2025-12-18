Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korea to ban free disposable plastic cups at cafes, restaurants

South Korea's government aims to end free provision of disposable plastic cups at cafes and restaurants.

SEOUL – South Korea’s government will move to end the free provision of disposable plastic cups at cafes and restaurants as part of its plastic reduction measures, Environment Minister Kim Sung-whan said during a briefing on Dec 17 to President Lee Jae Myung at Government Complex Sejong.

People will be required to pay a separate fee for disposable plastic cups, which are currently provided free of charge.

The measures will be included in the government’s forthcoming comprehensive plan on plastic reduction. The draft is set to be unveiled on Dec 23, according to the ministry.

A public hearing will follow to gather opinions from citizens and stakeholders.

The price of disposable plastic cups will be determined by each business, but the government plans to set a minimum price range – estimated at around 100 to 200 won (S$0.08 to S$0.18) per cup – to reflect production costs.

The current market price of disposable plastic cups ranges from 50 to 100 won, while franchise headquarters typically supply cups to their franchisees at prices between 100 and 200 won, according to the ministry.

Under the plan, the use of disposable paper cups will first be phased out at large-scale restaurants, with the ban gradually expanding to smaller establishments. Plastic straws will be provided free of charge only when requested by customers. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

