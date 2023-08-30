South Korea to arm police officers with less lethal handguns

SEOUL - Tens of thousands of South Korea’s police officers dedicated to crime deterrence and the patrolling of neighbourhoods will be armed with new less-lethal handguns, as part of nationwide efforts to curb crimes without obvious motives, President Yoon Suk-yeol said at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The government expects the new measures to help law enforcement strengthen policing efforts, while serving as an alternative to conventional weapons to avoid police brutality.

“All of the police officers undertaking high-visibility operations will be equipped with low-risk handguns,” Mr Yoon said in a speech during the meeting in his office in Yongsan, Seoul.

According to the budget proposal unveiled Tuesday, some 8.6 billion won (S$8.7 million) will be spent to implement the plan to supply the less-lethal weapons to police.

Police spent 3.4 billion won over the course of five years to 2021 to develop what are locally dubbed “low-risk handguns”.

According to the presidential office, these handguns are 20 per cent lighter than a typical .38 Special Smith & Wesson revolver.

When using plastic rubber bullets, the new handguns’ kinetic power amounts to one-tenth that of the .38, though it can also fire blanks and 9mm bullets.

Actual revolvers have already been distributed to some 22,000 officers deployed on the streets for patrolling or in other public safety roles across the nation, and nearly 30,000 additional officers will be provided with less-lethal weapons, according to an official at the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA).

Deployment of the less-lethal handguns will begin in the latter half in 2024, with distribution of the handguns to be completed within three years, while regulations to ban the use of actual bullets in them will be prepared before deployment begins, according to the KNPA.

The decision will allow the South Korean police to have three options when dispatched to the scene: A .38 revolver, the low-risk handgun and a Taser.

Mr Yoon has labelled the less-lethal handguns a “fundamental measure” to respond to “mudjima” - or seemingly motiveless “don’t ask why” - crimes.

Mr Yoon also suggested a reorganisation of law enforcement with an emphasis on stronger presence of police for the safety of communities, as well as the deployment of police training simulators utilising virtual reality.

A spending package of 1.1 trillion won on the same day was proposed by the government for 2024, up fourfold from this year, to enhance pangovernmental capabilities to tame the surge of crimes.