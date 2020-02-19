South Korea confirms 15 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 46

SEOUL (REUTERS, AFP) - South Korea reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday (Feb 19), bringing the total number of people infected in the country to 46, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

Of those, 13 were in Daegu and neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, with 11 of them believed to be linked to a single patient, a 61-year-old woman.

Ten of them attend the same church as the woman, the KCDC said. She had first developed a fever on Feb 10 but reportedly refused to be tested for coronavirus on the grounds she had not recently travelled abroad. She was not put into quarantine until a week later and was confirmed as the country’s 31st case on Tuesday.

The virus has killed more than 2,000 people, most of them in mainland China, and spread to more than two dozen countries causing widespread economic and travel disruptions.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called for stringent infection control measures and every possible action to boost the economy which he said was in an emergency situation as the result of the global coronavirus epidemic.

Seoul has blocked entry to foreigners coming from Hubei, the Chinese province that is the epicentre of the outbreak, and suspended visa-free entry to the island of Jeju, popular with Chinese tourists, but has not imposed a general ban on arrivals from China.