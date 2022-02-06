South Korea surpasses 1 million total Covid-19 cases with daily record

People waiting for Covid-19 tests at a makeshift testing centre in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb 5, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
15 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea on Sunday (Feb 6) surpassed one million cumulative Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, as health officials reported a daily record of 38,691 new infections driven by an Omicron variant outbreak.

South Korea saw its first confirmed Covid-19 case on Jan 20, 2020, and soon became the first country outside China to battle a major outbreak.

An aggressive strategy of tracking, tracing, masking and quarantining helped South Korea to blunt that initial wave and keep overall cases and deaths low without widespread lockdowns, but the spread of the Omicron variant is driving case numbers to new highs.

Deaths have remained low in the highly vaccinated country, however, with 15 new deaths reported as of midnight Saturday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Daily cases are nearly five times higher than two weeks ago, when the Omicron variant began to dominate, but serious infections have remained at manageable levels so far, authorities have said.

Officials on Friday announced they would extend social distancing measures for at least another two weeks, including a 9pm curfew on businesses and a six-person limit for private gatherings.

Overall, South Korea has reported 1,009,688 Covid-19 cases, with 6,873 deaths.

Nearly 86 per cent of the country's 52 million population is fully vaccinated, with more than 54.5 per cent having received booster shots.

More On This Topic
S. Korea, Japan, HK, New Zealand report record Covid-19 cases
South Korea extends social distancing rules as Omicron Covid-19 cases spike
Related Stories
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
WHO warns 'premature' to declare victory over Covid-19
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top