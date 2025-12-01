Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korea special prosecutor indicts Seoul mayor for violating political funding law

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has previously denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has previously denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

SEOUL - A South Korean special prosecutor has indicted Seoul's mayor, Oh Se-hoon, for violating political funding laws in connection with a scandal involving a power broker, the prosecutor's team said on Dec 1.

Oh is accused of running an opinion poll through the broker and having a third person pay for the poll, the team said in a statement.

Oh, who is from the conservative People Power Party (PPP), has previously denied any allegations of wrongdoing involving the broker.

The special prosecutor is investigating an influence-peddling scandal, whereby former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee are accused of interfering in an election using the power broker.

Oh, who served as mayor of Seoul between 2006 to 2011 and again from 2021 until now, is considered a potential presidential candidate among South Korea's conservatives. REUTERS

More on this topic
South Korean YouTuber helps locate missing man with disability during livestream
South Korea’s Unification Church leader on trial over graft charges
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.