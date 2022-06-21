South Korea space rocket launch puts satellites in orbit

SEOUL (AFP) - South Korea said on Tuesday (June 21) it had successfully launched its homegrown space rocket and placed a payload into orbit in a "giant leap" for the country's quest to become an advanced space-faring nation.

The Korea Satellite Launch Vehicle II, nicknamed Nuri and emblazoned with the South Korean flag, lifted off at 4pm (3pm Singapore time) from the launch site in Goheung on the southern coast, trailing a column of flame.

All three stages of the rocket worked, taking it to its target altitude of 700km, and it successfully separated a performance verification satellite and put it into orbit, Seoul said.

South Korea's space programme "has taken a giant leap forward", said Lee Jong-ho, minister of science and technology, adding he declared the mission a success.

"South Korea has now become the seventh nation in the world to launch a space vehicle with homegrown technology," he said, adding the government would continue its quest to become "an advanced space-faring nation".

South Korea will launch a Moon orbiter in August, Lee added.

The Tuesday test, South Korea's second test launch of its homegrown space rocket, comes eight months after the first test failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit.

In the first test last October, all three stages of the rocket worked with the vehicle reaching an altitude of 700km, and the 1.5-tonne payload separating successfully.

But it failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit after the third-stage engine stopped burning earlier than scheduled.

In Tuesday's test, in addition to a dummy satellite, Nuri carried a rocket performance verification satellite and four cube satellites developed by four local universities for research purposes.

The three-stage Nuri rocket has been a decade in development at a cost of 2 trillion won (S$2.1 billion).

It weighs 200 tonnes and is 47.2m long, fitted with a total of six liquid-fuelled engines.

In Asia, China, Japan and India all have advanced space programmes, and the South's nuclear-armed neighbour North Korea was the most recent entrant to the club of countries with their own satellite launch capability.