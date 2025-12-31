South Korea set for icy cold start to 2026, with low of minus 15 deg C expected on Jan 1

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL – South Korea will ring in the new year in an icy grip, with temperatures expected to plunge as low as minus 15 deg C on the first day of 2026.

The Korea Meteorological Administration on Dec 31 said the cold weather alert for Seoul, Daejeon and parts of Gyeonggi Province would take effect at 9pm, with icy weather to continue until Jan 2.

Those planning to head outdoors for sunrise viewing are advised to bundle up in warm, layered clothing and take extra precautions to protect themselves from the cold.

Most areas will see clear skies on New Year’s Day, offering ideal conditions for sunrise viewing while cloudier conditions are expected in South Jeolla Province and on Jeju Island, according to the weather agency.

The nation’s earliest sunrise will appear over the easternmost island of Dokdo at around 7.26am.

On the mainland, the sun is set to rise at 7.31am at Ganjeolgot and Bangeojin Port in Ulsan, 7.39am in Jeongdongjin, a town near Gangneung, Gangwon Province, and 7.47am in Seoul.

On Jan 1, morning cold will bite nationwide, with temperatures dropping to minus 10 deg C across much of the country and sinking as low as minus 15 deg C in the inland regions of Gyeonggi Province, as well as the mountainous and inland regions of Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province, respectively.

Afternoon highs are expected to hover around minus 6 deg C to 3 deg C.

Snow is expected to fall along the western coast of North Jeolla Province from the night of Jan 1 and on Jeju Island, while Jeju’s mountainous areas may see light flurries of less than 0.1cm in the afternoon.

On Jan 2 , 3cm to 8cm of snow is forecast along the west coast of the Jeolla provinces while inland areas are expected to receive 1cm to 5cm.

On Jeju Island, 1cm to 5cm is expected in coastal areas, while mountainous regions could see 5cm to 20cm.

Dokdo and nearby Ulleungdo are forecast to receive 10cm to 30cm of snow or 1cm to 3cm of rain over the same period. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK