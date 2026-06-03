South Korea secures access to Anthropic’s Mythos AI model, Science Ministry says

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The ministry said it gained access to Mythos through participation in Anthropic's Project Glasswing alongside major South Korean companies.

SEOUL – South Korea’s Science Ministry said on June 3 that the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) had secured access to Anthropic’s cybersecurity AI model, Mythos, through participation in the company’s Project Glasswing alongside major South Korean companies.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said in a statement it had been working continuously with Anthropic and confirmed KISA’s participation in the initiative, which is aimed at using frontier AI models to identify and help fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The confirmation followed a Financial Times report that Anthropic would expand access to Mythos to about 150 organisations in more than 15 countries, including South Korea, and that Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and SK Telecom were among the companies included in the expansion.

Samsung Electronics declined to comment, while SK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ministry said South Korea would continue efforts to improve its cybersecurity capabilities, including by using various frontier AI models and strengthening domestic AI-based information security technologies. REUTERS