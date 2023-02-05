South Korea searches for missing crew after fishing boat capsizes

SEOUL - Nine people were missing on Sunday after a fishing boat capsized off the southwest coast of South Korea, authorities said, with the country’s president urging stepped-up search and rescue efforts.

The fishing boat overturned just before midnight on Saturday, with three crew members picked up by rescuers, the coast guard said.

Video released by the coast guard showed a rescue boat approaching the overturned fishing vessel, with the three crew members in the water near the red hull.

Coast guard ships were scouring the area for nine others, and President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered other naval and civil resources to help, his office said in a statement.

In late January, at least eight people were reported dead after a cargo ship sank between South Korea and Japan, Chinese officials said. REUTERS

