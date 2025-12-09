South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russia warplanes approach

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Seven Russian planes and two Chinese planes entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone on Dec 9.

SEOUL - South Korea deployed military aircraft after seven Russian warplanes and two Chinese aircraft entered an air identification zone maintained by Seoul, escalating tensions in a region already strained by an ongoing diplomatic rift between Beijing and Tokyo.

The planes entered and exited the air zone, known as KADIZ, above waters off the Korean peninsula’s eastern and southern coasts on Dec 9 and did not violate South Korea’s territorial airspace, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

“Our military detected the Chinese and Russian aircraft before they entered KADIZ and deployed Air Force fighter jets to take tactical measures in preparation for any contingencies,” the JCS said in a statement.

The air zone is an area where aircraft are supposed to identify themselves as they approach.

The flights add to regional tensions, already elevated following allegations that Chinese fighter jets trained their fire-control radar on Japanese military aircraft amid an ongoing diplomatic dispute over Taiwan.

Tokyo and Beijing have been at loggerheads after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a month ago that any Chinese military effort to take control of Taiwan could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan – a classification that would legally justify Tokyo deploying its military alongside other countries if they chose to respond.

The joint flights also come just days after the release of a White House national security strategy that delivers sharp criticism toward traditional US allies and emphasises domestic and culture war issues.

In the document, North Korea is not mentioned, while references to geopolitical rivals Russia and China are notably muted compared with the 2017 security strategy issued during President Donald Trump’s first term.

When China is referenced, the strategy primarily urges US allies in Asia to increase defence spending, including to help defend Taiwan. BLOOMBERG