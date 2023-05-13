South Korea says not considering conscripting women amid ongoing debate

SEOUL - South Korea’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that it is neither considering expanding military conscription to female citizens nor extending the period of mandatory military service for eligible male citizens as ways to address personnel challenges in the military, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the current military service system.

The ministry also said it has ruled out abolishing the alternative civilian service, which enables those who object to military service on various grounds - including conscientious objectors - to perform other forms of national service in lieu of military conscription.

The Defence Ministry issued its statement early on Friday following a high-profile seminar that reignited a debate on how to address acute shortages in military personnel, which have been exacerbated by South Korea’s looming demographic crisis.

The seminar was co-hosted by South Korea’s Military Manpower Administration, Mr Shin Won-sik, who is a three-star general-turned-lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, and the Korean Retired Generals and Admirals Association. South Korean Vice Defence Minister Shin Beom-chul also participated in the seminar at the National Assembly.

Mr Shin said that the ministry has been making efforts to transform the military’s structure by reducing the number of troops and focusing on manned-unmanned teaming systems.

“In this process, we will also work together to develop a military service system for the era of the demographic cliff,” he said, referring to the phenomenon in which South Korea’s working population between the ages of 15 and 64 is shrinking, with the concern of a precipitous decline.

Mr Lee Ki-sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, underscored that the “grave crisis of a decreased youth population has caused immense problems in stably securing manpower resources for military service.”

“Therefore, developing a new policy for the military service is an urgent task that cannot be postponed,” Mr Lee said at the seminar.

Mr Lee Han-ho, former Air Force chief of staff and current chair of the Korean Retired Generals and Admirals Association, proposed drafting South Korean women into the armed forces, warning of the adverse consequences of downsizing troops in the face of escalating missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.

“At the end of the day, people fight wars on the battlefield even if we develop and secure advanced weapons systems and incorporate technologies of the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.

“Women could not be conscripted in the past when the birth rate was over 6 per cent. But now, with the birth rate at only 0.78 per cent, there is no reason why women cannot serve in the military,” he added.

He called for revising the Military Service Act to allow women to be conscripted.

In South Korea, all able-bodied male citizens are required by law to serve in the military for at least 18 months between ages 18 and 35. Female citizens are exempted from mandatory conscription.

Mr Choi Byung-ook, a professor of the department of national security at Sangmyung University in Seoul, also proposed that the South Korean military should increase the proportion of female military officers from the current 8.8 per cent to 15 per cent.