South Korea says no consultation underway for another inter-Korean summit

SEOUL (XINHUA) - No consultation has been underway between South Korea and the North for another inter-Korean summit, Seoul's unification ministry said Wednesday (Aug 8).

Baik Tae-hyun, spokesman of the unification ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs, told a regular press briefing that South Korea has not yet consulted with North Korea on the inter-Korean summit.

The comment came amid rising media speculation that South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may meet again as early as late August to find a breakthrough in the denuclearisation process of the Korean Peninsula.

Moon and Kim held summits in April and May, agreeing to meet again in Pyongyang this autumn.

The North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump agreed to complete denuclearisation during their first-ever summit in Singapore in June.