South Korea says multiple gunshots fired from North Korea towards guard post near border

SEOUL (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - North and South Korea exchanged gunfire around the South’s guard post in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between the two countries early on Sunday (May 3), raising tension a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended an almost three-week absence from public life with state media showing him visiting a factory.

Multiple gunshots were fired from North Korea at 7.41am local time towards a guard post in South Korea that borders the North, the South’s joint chiefs of staffs said in a statement.

South Korea responded by firing two shots towards North Korea. No injuries were reported.

The two sides are now in talks via a military communication line, Yonhap News reported.

After weeks of intense speculation about Kim’s health and whereabouts, the country’s official media published photographs and a report on Saturday that Kim had attended the completion of a fertiliser plant, the first report of his appearance since April 11.

The two Koreas have previously exchanged fire within the heavily-fortified DMZ, including in 2014 when Kim was unseen in public for more than a month.

Hundreds of thousands of troops on both sides of the border guard the DMZ that bisects the peninsula, a legacy of the 1950-53 war that ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty.