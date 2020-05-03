South Korea says multiple gunshots fired from North Korea towards guard post near border

Soldiers patrol along the Demilitarised Zone on the South Korean island of Ganghwa, on April 23, 2020.
Soldiers patrol along the Demilitarised Zone on the South Korean island of Ganghwa, on April 23, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
53 min ago
Updated
7 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - North and South Korea exchanged gunfire around the South’s guard post in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between the two countries early on Sunday (May 3), raising tension a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended an almost three-week absence from public life with state media showing him visiting a factory. 

Multiple gunshots were fired from North Korea at 7.41am  local time towards a guard post in South Korea that borders the North, the South’s joint chiefs of staffs said in a statement. 

South Korea responded by firing two shots towards North Korea. No injuries were reported. 

The two sides are now in talks via a military communication line, Yonhap News reported. 

After weeks of intense speculation about Kim’s health and whereabouts, the country’s official media published photographs and a report on Saturday that Kim had attended the completion of a fertiliser plant, the first report of his appearance since April 11.

The two Koreas have previously exchanged fire within the heavily-fortified DMZ, including in 2014 when Kim was unseen in public for more than a month.

Hundreds of thousands of troops on both sides of the border guard the DMZ that bisects the peninsula, a legacy of the 1950-53 war that ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty.

