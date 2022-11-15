China to speed up free-trade agreement talks with South Korea, Xi tells Yoon

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will speed up bilateral free trade agreement negotiations with South Korea, state television CCTV reported.

China will deepen cooperation with South Korea on areas including high-tech manufacturing, big data and green economy, Mr Xi told South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit, CCTV said.

The two leaders were holding their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines of the summit in Bali.

Mr Xi stressed the importance of ensuring “safe, stable, and smooth global supply chains” as well as opposing the “politicisation of economic cooperation” and the “broadening of security”, according to CCTV.

The “broadening of security” is a phrase that Beijing has used when criticising the United States and its allies for blocking economic deals involving China due to national security concerns.

South Korea is an important source of high-tech products for China.

Mr Yoon, meanwhile, expressed hopes for a mutually beneficial, mature relationship with China, South Korea’s Newsis agency reported.

The South Korean leader said he hoped for greater cooperation to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, and to tackle regional and global issues including climate change.

Mr Xi told Mr Yoon that the two countries’ relationship is important, according to the report. REUTERS