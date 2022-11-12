South Korea’s Yoon calls for greater cooperation with China, Japan

SEOUL – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday proposed a mechanism for three-way dialogue with China and Japan, including a leadership summit, to address issues such as security and climate change.

At a summit of leaders of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) plus China, Japan and South Korea, Mr Yoon urged stronger joint efforts to overcome complex future crises, such as those stemming from war and rights abuses, as well as risks to security of food and energy arising from climate change.

Mr Yoon also said North Korea’s series of provocations and attempts to boost its nuclear and missile capabilities were a serious threat to the international community.

He stressed that if North Korea launches another intercontinental ballistic missile and conducts its seventh nuclear test, the international community should respond with one voice, the presidential office said in a statement.

At the same time, South Korea would seek economic support for North Korea if it decides to denuclearise.

Asean leaders expressed concern over North Korea’s nuclear programme, which defies international and United Nations norms, calling for Pyongyang to stop threatening regional peace and respond to denuclearisation talks, the South Korean presidential office said. REUTERS