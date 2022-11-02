South Korea’s PM urges police to explain lack of action hours before Itaewon crowd deaths

SEOUL – South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Wednesday that police must explain how they responded after receiving multiple emergency calls in the hours before last Saturday’s crush that killed at least 156 people.

Emergency call transcripts showed Seoul police had nearly four hours of warning that crowds were growing dangerously large.

It has raised pressure on the authorities to hold those responsible to account.

“The police must conduct thorough inspections and provide a clear and transparent explanation to the public,” Mr Han said at the televised beginning of a task force meeting on the disaster.

The police have acknowledged they did not do enough to heed warnings that gatherings were growing to dangerous levels.

There were 11 calls from near or at the alley where the deadly incident took place.

The earliest call came at 6.34pm local time, and the incident unfolded at about 10.15pm.

“There are a lot of people going up and down the alley, I’m very nervous,” the earliest caller said. “People might be crushed since they cannot come down, but people keep coming up. I barely escaped. There are too many people. I think you should take control,” said the person, whose name was not released.

A series of other calls then followed, with several coming between 8pm and 10pm. At 10.11pm, a person phoned to say: “I feel like I’m about to be crushed.” The caller then screamed.

The crowd crush killed 156 people and injured 151, leaving 29 in serious condition. At least 26 citizens from 14 countries were among the dead.

Those killed in the crush were trapped in an alley 3.2m wide that linked a main street in the Itaewon neighbourhood to an area filled with restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

The government’s response is shaping up as one of the biggest tests for President Yoon Suk-yeol, who came into office in May and has seen his support slump in recent months.

South Korea has launched an investigation into the country’s worst disaster since the sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014 killed 304 people, leading to criticism of the government for its emergency response.

President Yoon was outraged that the police took no action after receiving the calls about the dangerous crowd levels, Yonhap News Agency said, citing an official at his office.

Opposition Members of Parliament have called for the immediate dismissal of the national police chief and the interior minister.