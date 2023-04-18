South Korea’s Jeju Island looking to impose tourism fees

From its blue skies, canola blossoms to endless coastal roads, Jeju Island in South Korea has long been touted as the “Hawaii of Asia” and is an increasingly popular holiday destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

But its booming tourism comes with a price: An overload of garbage and sewage .

To preserve its environment, local authorities are looking to impose tourism fees, according to a report by The Korea Times on Tuesday.

Tourists are expected to pay an average of 8,170 won (S$8.20) each day for entering Jeju.

Some of the fees will include 1,500 won for each night of stay on the island.

Those who rent a car or minivan will be charged 5,000 won and 10,000 won respectively for each day. Tourists who rent a bus will be charged five per cent of the rental fee.

The fees are now under review, said the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province on Sunday.

If it is passed at the National Assembly of South Korea, the fees will add 141 billion won to the government coffer after the first year and 167 billion won in the second year, according to the authority’s forecast in the report.

The move is reportedly not welcomed by all South Koreans, according to Seoul Economic Daily.

Some South Korean netizens expressed their unhappiness online, saying that the fees are “excessive”.

For Singaporean Anna Lim, the fees are reasonable and she will continue to plan her visit to Jeju next year.

“It is a small amount, and honestly, if it helps to preserve Jeju island’s environment, I don’t see what’s the problem,” the 28-year-old office assistant told The Straits Times.