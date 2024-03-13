South Korea’s international student population jumps tenfold in 2 decades

SEOUL - South Korea’s universities are witnessing a transformative shift in their cultural landscape, brought by a surge in the number of international students.

Though the trend was stagnant during the pandemic era, the number of international students in South Korea has steadily increased over the decades, amounting to 181,842 as at 2023. That is more than double the number 10 years ago (85,923), and 10 times more than in 2004 (16,832) when the nation’s Education Ministry began compiling related statistics.

The backgrounds of international students have diversified significantly. While students from Asia make up 89 per cent of the total, some 6 per cent came from Europe, 2.3 per cent from North America, 1.5 per cent from Africa, and less than 1 per cent each from South America and Oceania.

By country of origin, China had the largest number of students in 2023 with 68,065, followed by Vietnam (43,361) and Uzbekistan (10,409). While China remains the primary source of foreign students, its dominance has been weakening in recent years, from 48.2 per cent in 2018 to 37.4 per cent in 2023. In contrast, Vietnamese students have become a growing presence, with their share of the total increasing from 19 per cent to 23.8 per cent over the same period.

“The increase in the number of students from Vietnam and South-east Asian countries lies in the recent rise of recognition and popularity of Korean content, or what we call ‘Hallyu’,” explained Mr Lee Un-sik, head of the global talent policy and support division at the Ministry of Education.

With the increasing presence of Korean conglomerates in Vietnam and Korean cultural factors such as K-pop and soccer coach Park Hang-seo leading the national team there, the interest in Korea among young Vietnamese has been growing.

This has also led to a peculiar phenomenon: University majors that were on the brink of extinction have grown in popularity thanks to foreign students.

“While Korea struggles with the extinction of majors such as humanities and languages, these are what international students want to learn ironically. As many find interest in Korean content and K-pop idols, their interest in the Korean language increased, leading them to major in the Korean language. Now universities are coming up with K-content-related masters or majors,” said an official from one of the major universities in Seoul.

Korean dream

For some, coming to study here was a road to a “better life”.

“I came to Korea when I was young and was mesmerised by the culture and lifestyle that Korea has. South Korea is a very advanced and developed country, not to mention the fact that you can order 24/7 and have access to almost everything,” said 25-year-old Liana Shin, who came from Kyrgyzstan.

“You can’t expect a life like here from where I come from. Korea is a very safe country to live in while having an abundance of cultural diversity. The quality of life is different. While studying in Korea, I decided I want to live here for as long as I can, so that I have a better living here.”

International students also come to earn money, according to Professor Jun Jung-sook at Pyeongtaek University.

“Most of the South-east Asian students have to earn money while studying in Korea. If students work part-time jobs at a convenience store or a restaurant, they earn around 1.5 million won (S$1,500), a similar amount their parents would earn in three to four months at home,” Prof Jun told the Korea Herald.

Prof Jun is a Vietnamese immigrant herself. She finished her doctorate on multiple cultures and was appointed as a professor in 2012. She has been the head of the university’s support centre for international students since 2015.